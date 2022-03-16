Left Menu

Poland wants to urgently buy U.S. Reaper drones, as Russia fears mount

Poland wants to buy several MQ-9 Reaper drones from the U.S. under a special, accelerated procedure, and is eyeing further procurements at a later date amid rising security concerns three weeks into a Russian invasion of its neighbour Ukraine.

Poland wants to buy several MQ-9 Reaper drones from the U.S. under a special, accelerated procedure, and is eyeing further procurements at a later date amid rising security concerns three weeks into a Russian invasion of its neighbour Ukraine. "We are planning to urgently procure the first MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial systems... We are talking about delivery of several sets," Lieutenant Colonel Krzysztof Platek, a spokesperson for the Polish Defence Ministry's Armament Agency, said in an interview on Wednesday.

Simultaneously Poland is pursuing the Zefir programme under which the purchase of MALE-class unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) is being negotiated, Platek said, declining to specify which drones might be ordered. Poland hopes for the first drones to be delivered before the end of the year. The value of the planned acquisition was not disclosed by the ministry.

"This order is an answer to ... security situation, particularly in central and eastern Europe," Platek said, referring to the war in Ukraine, Europe's biggest since World War Two. In what Moscow describes as a "special military operation" to "denazify" Ukraine some Ukrainian cities have been destroyed and more than 3 million Ukrainians have fled abroad since the invasion started on Feb. 24.

Although both sides cited progress in peace talks that were set to resume on Wednesday, no deal has been announced yet. Last May, Poland bought 24 Bayraktar drones from Turkey, becoming the first NATO member to buy Turkish-made UAVs. The same drones were used by Ukraine against invading Russian forces.

