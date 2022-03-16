Putin says Western attempt at global dominance is ending
Reuters | London | Updated: 16-03-2022 19:32 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 19:32 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the West would not succeed in what he called its attempt to achieve global dominance and dismember Russia.
If the West thinks that Russia will step back, it does not understand Russia, Putin said on the 21st day of the war against Ukraine.
