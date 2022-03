Japan, Lithuania formins confirmed need for more supply chain cooperation -MOFA

Japan's and Lithuania's top diplomats confirmed the need to strengthen supply chain cooperation among allies to address "coercive acts including in economic areas" on Wednesday, Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

In a phone call, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Lithuanian counterpart Gabrielius Landsbergis strongly condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, saying it was a serious violation of international law, the ministry also said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Japan announced a series of additional economic sanctions on Russia, including revocation of its most-favoured nation trade status, upcoming bans on certain imports from Russia and further asset freezes on oligarchs.

