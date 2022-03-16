ICC Prosecutor Khan visits Ukraine, holds virtual meeting with President Zelenskiy
Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2022 19:34 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 19:34 IST
The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan, visited Ukraine on Wednesday and held virtual meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, his office said.
"I was pleased to hold important exchanges w/ the President while in country," Khan said on Twitter.
