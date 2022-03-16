Left Menu

Jharkhand launches COVID vaccination drive for 15.94 lakh children aged 12-14 yrs

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 16-03-2022 19:40 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 19:40 IST
The Jharkhand government on Wednesday launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive with a target to inoculate 15.94 lakh children in the 12-14 years age group.

Health and Disaster Management Minister Banna Gupta launched the drive at Keenan Stadium in Jamshedpur.

Gupta appreciated frontline workers for their dedication during the three waves of the pandemic in the country.

''As the state health minister, it is my responsibility to ensure that all children in this age group get vaccinated,'' he said.

Gupta, who represents Jamshedpur constituency, hoped that the target to vaccinate 15.94 lakh children across the state and 1.10 lakh children in his home district of East Singbhum will be achieved.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

