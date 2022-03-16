Ukrainian and Russian presidents must hold direct talks, Ukrainian negotiator says

Ukraine's position at peace talks with Russia is quite specific, with demands including a ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian troops that must be discussed in direct talks between the two countries' presidents, a Ukrainian negotiator said on Wednesday.

"Our position at the negotiations is quite specific - legally verified security guarantees; ceasefire; withdrawal of Russian troops. This is possible only with a direct dialogue between the heads of Ukraine and the Russian Federation," negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said on Twitter.

