Ukrainian and Russian presidents must hold direct talks, Ukrainian negotiator says
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's position at peace talks with Russia is quite specific, with demands including a ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian troops that must be discussed in direct talks between the two countries' presidents, a Ukrainian negotiator said on Wednesday.
"Our position at the negotiations is quite specific - legally verified security guarantees; ceasefire; withdrawal of Russian troops. This is possible only with a direct dialogue between the heads of Ukraine and the Russian Federation," negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Russian military convoy north of Kyiv stretches for 40 miles -Maxar
WRAPUP 1-Western companies' pullout from Russia expected to accelerate
Sport-Sporting bodies ban Russian athletes amid invasion of Ukraine
Ukraine foreign minister says U.S. promises more help to resist Russia
Ukraine foreign minister says U.S. promised more help to resist Russia