Bank-fraud case: ED carries out raids at multiple premises in Chhattisgarh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2022 19:54 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 19:54 IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted raids at multiple premises in Chhattisgarh in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to an alleged bank fraud, the agency said on Wednesday.

The searches were carried out on March 14 at nine locations in Raipur, Patan and Dalli Rajhara at the premises of the ''main accused'', Subhash Sharma, his family members and other individuals, including Jayanti Sahu and her brothers.

''Incriminating documents in the form of loose papers containing transaction details, property documents in the name of different entities and individuals, family members and other persons, power of attorney and Rs 10 lakh cash have been seized,'' the ED said in a statement.

Sharma was arrested by the agency earlier this month.

The ED case was filed after the agency studied multiple FIRs lodged by the Chhattisgarh police and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Sharma and others for ''fraudulently'' obtaining loans from various banks through companies owned and controlled by him.

''During the period from December 2009 to December 2014, the loans obtained fraudulently by the companies owned and controlled by Subhash Sharma were diverted and used for investment in non-intended businesses and part of the proceeds of crime was also utilised to purchase immovable properties in the name of shell entities,'' the agency said.

The total proceeds of crime involved in the case is around Rs 54 crore, it added.

