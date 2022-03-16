Left Menu

Austria says it wants to add more Russian oligarchs to EU sanctions list

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 16-03-2022 19:56 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 19:56 IST
Austria says it wants to add more Russian oligarchs to EU sanctions list
  • Country:
  • Austria

Austria wants to add more oligarchs to the list of people under European Union sanctions because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Chancellor Karl Nehammer's office said on Wednesday, outlining its position on a fifth round of EU sanctions.

"More than 800 people are already targeted by the EU sanctions. We are now expressing our support for expanding this list and including more people from the Russian president's entourage," Nehammer was quoted as saying in a statement by his office, which specified it meant "more oligarchs" in particular.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022