Austria says it wants to add more Russian oligarchs to EU sanctions list

Austria wants to add more oligarchs to the list of people under European Union sanctions because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Chancellor Karl Nehammer's office said on Wednesday, outlining its position on a fifth round of EU sanctions.

"More than 800 people are already targeted by the EU sanctions. We are now expressing our support for expanding this list and including more people from the Russian president's entourage," Nehammer was quoted as saying in a statement by his office, which specified it meant "more oligarchs" in particular.

