U.S. pledges $585 mln in new aid for Yemen in 2022 - Blinken
Updated: 16-03-2022 19:59 IST
The United States on Wednesday pledged $585 million in new funding for Yemen this year as part of a United Nations-led fundraising drive, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Binken said.
The U.N. is seeking nearly $4.3 billion at a pledging event for war-torn Yemen where the humanitarian drive had seen funding dry up even before global attention turned to the conflict in Ukraine. This takes the total U.S. contribution to Yemen since the start of the conflict to $4.5 billion, Blinken said.
