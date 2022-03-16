U.N. warns of risks from Libya crisis

The crisis over control of executive power in Libya could lead to instability and parallel governments, the U.N. political affairs chief told the Security Council on Wednesday.

"Libya is now facing a new phase of political polarisation, which risks dividing its institutions once again and reversing the gains achieved over the past two years," Rosemary DiCarlo said.

