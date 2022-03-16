Left Menu

Eight rescued, at least 15 missing after mountain collapse in Peru

Between 60 and 80 homes were left practically buried underground, according to local authorities. Defense Minister Jose Luis Gavidia, who arrived in the area later on Tuesday, said eight people were rescued unharmed from the rubble.

Reuters | Lima | Updated: 16-03-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 20:01 IST
Eight rescued, at least 15 missing after mountain collapse in Peru
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Eight people have been rescued and at least 15 are missing after a major landslide in Peru, the government said on Wednesday, with police and fire brigades continuing their search in the hope of finding more survivors. The landslide occurred on Tuesday in the La Libertad region in northern Peru. Between 60 and 80 homes were left practically buried underground, according to local authorities.

Defense Minister Jose Luis Gavidia, who arrived in the area later on Tuesday, said eight people were rescued unharmed from the rubble. "There are approximately 15 to 20 people who are missing," Gavidia said in a ministry statement.

The National Civil Defense Institute said the landslide was the result of heavy rains. According to local authorities in the area -- where mine workers generally live -- the vegetation-covered mountain is not suitable for building homes.

Also Read: PetroTal could halt oil production in Amazonian field in Peru due to protests

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Peru

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022