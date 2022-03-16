Left Menu

Assam taking steps to resolve boundary disputes with neighbours: Minister

2 of 1988 before the Supreme Court filed by Assam is progressing and summoning of witnesses from Assam side is almost over. Once it is completed, witnesses from Nagaland will be examined, he said.In the original suit no.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 16-03-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 20:04 IST
Assam taking steps to resolve boundary disputes with neighbours: Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Assam minister Atul Bora on Wednesday informed the assembly that the government is taking various steps for the resolution of boundary disputes with the neighbouring states.

Besides taking to legal recourse in some cases, discussions are being held between the states, he said.

In reply to a written question by Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia of the Congress, Bora, the border protection and development minister, said that talks at various levels, including with the chief ministers of Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Meghalaya and Nagaland, have taken place in the last five years.

The construction of roads, buildings and border outposts, wherever necessary, has been taken up in the last five years, he said.

In the case of the dispute with Nagaland, Bora said that hearing in the original suit no. 2 of 1988 before the Supreme Court filed by Assam is progressing and summoning of witnesses from Assam side is almost over. Once it is completed, witnesses from Nagaland will be examined, he said.

In the original suit no. 1 of 1989 before the apex court in the case against Arunachal Pradesh, the examination of witnesses from Assam has been completed, Bora said.

There are no cases in the Supreme Court regarding the border disputes with Mizoram and Meghalaya, the minister said.

He said that 58,945.56 hectares of forest land and 281.94 hectares of revenue land of Assam have been encroached by Nagaland.

Regarding recommendations of the regional committees formed by Assam and Meghalaya to propose a solution for six points of difference between the two states, Bora said the opinion and willingness of the border residents have been taken into consideration, along with other factors, before coming up with the reports.

In reply to another unstarred question by Congress MLA Bharat Chandra Narah, the minister said the chief ministers of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh held a meeting here on January 24 this year for ''harmonious resolution of the boundary dispute through negotiation outside the court''.

Replying to a query by BJP legislator Dharmeswar Konwar, Bora said no steps are being taken at the moment for out-of-court settlement of the border row with Nagaland.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022