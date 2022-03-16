Left Menu

Cabinet clears bill to allow use of latest tech to collect more details of criminals, convicts

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2022 20:12 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 20:12 IST
The Union Cabinet is learnt to have cleared a bill on Wednesday to allow the use of latest technology to maintain records of convicts and those arrested for crimes.

The proposed 'Identification of Prisoners Bill' seeks to replace the Identification of Prisoners Act, 1920, which would be repealed, sources aware of the development said.

They pointed out that the present British-era law allows limited ''body measurements'' of convicts and those arrested for crimes which carry the provision of rigorous punishment for a term of one year or more. The draft bill, the sources said, allows collection of various details of convicts and those arrested for various crimes, including finger and palm prints, foot prints, photo, iris or retina scan and hand writing samples.

Availability of greater details will help in increasing conviction rate as it would give investigators more tools to nail criminals, the sources said.

With criminals using latest technology, it was essential to provide new available tools to investigators.

Since it required various amendments in the present law to add fresh provisions, the government decided to bring a fresh bill and repeal the 1920 statute.

The bill may be introduced in the ongoing session of parliament. PTI NAB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

