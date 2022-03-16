UK supplying starstreak anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine, defence minister Wallace tells BBC
Reuters | London | Updated: 16-03-2022 20:29 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 20:29 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain is supplying starstreak anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine, defence minister Ben Wallace told the BBC on Wednesday.
"We are supplying them - they will go into theatre," the BBC quoted Wallace as saying.
Last week Wallace said a decision in principle had been taken to supply the weapons system.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Wallace
- Britain
- Ben Wallace
- Ukraine
Advertisement