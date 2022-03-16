Members of inter-state gang of conmen arrested

Two members of an inter-state gang of conmen were arrested from Bihar for duping a man from Uttarakhand of more than Rs 57,000 in the name of a firm named Patanjali Cow Fodder.

The gang leader is still on the run, Chamoli SP Shweta Chaubey said.

The complainant, a resident of Bhyundar village in Chamoli district, had lodged a complaint with the Govindghat police station that his father, aged 81, had booked an order online for cow fodder with the firm recently.

A man named Sunil Gupta, whose number was displayed online as a representative of Patanjali Cow Fodder, asked him to send money for the order on different dates.

He sent Rs 57,180 on the address given by the man.

But the fodder consignment never arrived.

The number of Gupta was put on surveillance and traced to Patna.

A team of the Uttarakhand Police was sent to Patna and Parmanand and Raja Babu were arrested in connection with the case, Chamoli SP Shweta Chaubey said.

The duo has been brought on transit remand.

They have told police that their gang leader is someone named Azad who lives in Nalanda, Bihar.

Raids will be conducted in Bihar to arrest Azad, she said.

