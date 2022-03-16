MP: EOW conducts searches at doctor couple's houses in disproportionate assets case

The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) on Wednesday carried out searches at houses belonging to a doctor couple, who teach at a state-run medical college, in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal in connection with a disproportionate assets case, an officer said.

The searches were conducted at two houses belonging to Dr Ashok and Trupti Sahu, both professors at Jabalpur-based Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College, after a case was registered against them under the Prevention of Corruption Act based on a complaint, EOW superintendent of police Devendra Singh Rajput told PTI.

During the searches, the team found Rs 2.94 lakh cash, documents of immovable properties, including two houses and 4 acres of agricultural land, 204 gm gold jewellery, 1.600 gm silver jewellery, insurance policy amounting to Rs 5.68 lakh and a car, he said.

Apart from this, a bank locker was also opened, in which Rs 15,000 cash, 53 gm gold jewellery and 140 gm silver jewellery was found, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)