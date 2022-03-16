Left Menu

Finance Minister of Sri Lanka Basil Rajapaksa calls on PM Modi

Finance Minister Rajapaksa noted the deepening people-to-people relations between both countries, including in the cultural sphere.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2022 20:43 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 20:43 IST
Finance Minister of Sri Lanka Basil Rajapaksa calls on PM Modi
Finance Minister Rajapaksa briefed the Prime Minister on initiatives being taken by both countries to increase bilateral economic cooperation, and conveyed his thanks for the support extended by India for the Sri Lankan economy. Image Credit: Twitter(@airnewsalerts)
Finance Minister of Sri Lanka, Hon. Basil Rajapaksa, who is on an official visit to New Delhi, called on Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi earlier today.

Finance Minister Rajapaksa briefed the Prime Minister on initiatives being taken by both countries to increase bilateral economic cooperation, and conveyed his thanks for the support extended by India for the Sri Lankan economy.

Prime Minister spoke about the central role that Sri Lanka occupies in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and its S.A.G.A.R (Security and Growth for all in the Region) doctrine. He reiterated that India would continue to stand with the friendly people of Sri Lanka.

Finance Minister Rajapaksa noted the deepening people-to-people relations between both countries, including in the cultural sphere. Prime Minister pointed to the potential for increasing tourist flows, including through joint promotion of Buddhist and Ramayan tourism circuits.

(With Inputs from PIB)

