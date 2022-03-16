World Court 'profoundly concerned' about Russia's use of force in Ukraine-presiding judge
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) said on Wednesday it is "profoundly" concerned about the use of force by Russia in Ukraine.
"The court is acutely aware of the extent of the human tragedy that is taking place in Ukraine (... ) The court is profoundly concerned about the use of force by the Russian Federation in Ukraine which raises very serious issues of international law," presiding judge Joan Donoghue said, as she started to read out the court's ruling on provisional measures.
