NA recommends three candidates for PSC Commissioners

The National Assembly (NA) has recommended three candidates for appointment by the President as Commissioners in the Public Service Commission (PSC).

The recommendation follows a letter dated 29 September 2021, which was received from President Cyril Ramaphosa, requesting the National Assembly to recommend fit and proper persons in accordance with section 196(8)(a) of the Constitution.

The names of the three nominated candidates, Zukiswa Mqolomba, Nancy Ngwenya and Professor Mandlenkosi Makhanya, will be forwarded to the President for consideration.

The candidates will fill vacancies that would occur when the term of office of Advocate Richard Sizani, Phumelele Nzimande and Dr Tholumuzi Luthuli, as commissioners in the Public Service Commission ends in January 2022.

Parliamentary spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo, said the Speaker referred the matter to the Portfolio Committee on Public Service and Administration.

The committee undertook a recruitment and selection process to find suitable candidates as directed by the Speaker, and to report to the House when its work was concluded.

"On 01 December 2021, the committee then established a multiparty subcommittee in accordance with Rule 229 of the National Assembly, which permits a portfolio committee to appoint a subcommittee from among its members, to shortlist and interview candidates.

"After a rigorous selection process, the Portfolio Committee on Public Service and Administration presented a report to the NA, which was considered [on Tuesday]," Mothapo said.

The Public Service Commission is an independent institution established in terms of Chapter 10 of the Constitution, 1996. It derives its mandate from section 196 of the Constitution, which sets out the values and principles governing public administration.

The Constitution stipulates that there is a single PSC for the Republic of South Africa, which consist of 14 commissioners. Section 196 (7)(a) of the Constitution stipulates that five commissioners are approved by the National Assembly in accordance with subsection (8)(a).

Section 196(10) states that a commissioner is appointed for a term of five years, which is renewable for one additional term only.

Mothapo said the NA is confident that the candidates recommended for the appointment have a clear understanding, expertise, skills and knowledge of the mandate of the Public Service Commission.

"The NA thanks the outgoing Commissioners for their immense contribution to Public Services and wish them well in their endeavours," Mothapo said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)