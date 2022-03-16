Two killed in collision between motorcycles in Nagpur district

Left Menu

Two men were killed on Wednesday during a collision between two motorcycles in Parseoni area of Nagpur district in Maharashtra, police said. The two deceased were riding separate motorcycles when the incident occurred near Karambhad village, around 50 km from Nagpur. A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code IPC and the Motor Vehicles Act.

Two men were killed on Wednesday during a collision between two motorcycles in Parseoni area of Nagpur district in Maharashtra, police said. The deceased are identified as Kamlakar Menghar (63) and Prakash Savarkar (28), both residents of Parseoni, an official said. The two deceased were riding separate motorcycles when the incident occurred near Karambhad village, around 50 km from Nagpur. A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Motor Vehicles Act.

