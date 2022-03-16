Left Menu

Suspension to be analysed based on facts of each case: HC

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-03-2022 20:54 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 20:54 IST
Suspension to be analysed based on facts of each case: HC
  • Country:
  • India

The issue of challenge to the order of suspension should be analysed on the facts of each case, after considering the gravity of the charges and the rules applicable, a full bench of the Madras High Court has ruled.

The bench was rendering its finding on Tuesday on a batch of referred writ petitions seeking to quash the suspension orders and consequently direct the respective employers to reinstate the petitioners along with all attendant benefits.

''Revocation of suspension with a direction to the employer to post the delinquent in a non-sensitive post cannot be endorsed or directed as a matter of course. It has to be based on the facts of each case and after noticing the reason for the delay in serving the memorandum of charges/charge-sheet'' the bench of Chief Justice M N Bhandari and Justices V Bharathidasan and D Bharatha Chakravarthy said.

There were conflicting judgments rendered by different judges, division benches of the High Courts and that of the Supreme Court on interference into the matter relating to suspension from service under Article 226 of the Constitution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
2
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022