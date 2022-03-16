Russian patriarch discussed Ukraine conflict with Pope Francis
Reuters | London | Updated: 16-03-2022 20:54 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 20:54 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill discussed the Ukraine conflict with Pope Francis in a telephone conversation on Wednesday, the Patriarchy said.
"Special attention was paid to the humanitarian aspects of the ongoing crisis and what actions the Russian Orthodox and the Roman Catholic churches could take to overcome its consequences," it said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pope
- Russian Orthodox
- Ukraine
- Roman Catholic
- Francis
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pope gives fathers working at Vatican 3-day paternity leave
Pope gives fathers working at Vatican 3-day paternity leave
Remember Ukrainians in shelters, pope says; thanks Poland for refugee help
Ukraine has asked Pope to talk to Putin about humanitarian corridors -Ukraine deputy PM
Pope to make often delayed visit to South Sudan in July