Maha: Man commits suicide with 11-year-old daughter in Thane district

A man allegedly committed suicide along with his 11-year-old daughter, and left behind a note blaming a police officer for the act in Shahapur town of Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Wednesday.Vikas Kedare 36 and his daughter Arya allegedly hanged themselves at their home in Asangaon area in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, an official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 16-03-2022 20:57 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 20:57 IST
A man allegedly committed suicide along with his 11-year-old daughter, and left behind a note blaming a police officer for the act in Shahapur town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

Vikas Kedare (36) and his daughter Arya allegedly hanged themselves at their home in Asangaon area in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, an official said. In a two-page suicide note, Kedare has blamed a police officer of Shahapur police station for the extreme step, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and a case of accidental death has been registered in this regard, he said.

According to the police, Kedare's wife had allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison on August 15, 2021. The police had arrested Kedare and his mother in connection with the death.

Kedare had been released after being behind bars for four months, the official said. Deputy Superintendent of Police Sahapur Navnath Dhavle said the relatives of the deceased have raised certain issues and the matter is being probed.

Kedare was depressed and he had mentioned about it in the suicide note. He had attempted suicide previously as well, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

