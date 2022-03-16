Left Menu

HC recalls earlier order on separate Press Council for TN

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-03-2022 20:57 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 20:57 IST
HC recalls earlier order on separate Press Council for TN
  • Country:
  • India

The first bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday recalled an earlier order directing the Tamil Nadu government to constitute a separate Press Council for the state.

The bench of Chief Justice M N Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy recalled the order issued by a division bench, when the matter came up before it today.

Wondering as to how such a direction had been issued, when the subject matter and the prayer were totally different, the bench recalled the order passed by Justices N Kirubakaran (since retired) and P Velmurugan in the last week of August 2021.

While passing orders on a writ petition from one Sekaran, who claimed himself as a journalist, the bench, among other things, had directed the State government to constitute the council, to weed out fake journalists.

The writ petition had petition prayed for a direction to the Home Secretary and the DGP, CB-CID, to consider his 2019 representation to form a team and investigate against the report conveying fallacious investigation data on idol theft submitted by the then Idol Wing Special Officer A G Pon Manickavel (since retired).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

