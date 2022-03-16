Kremlin says too early to disclose potential agreements on resolving Ukraine conflict - RIA

It is too early disclose any set of potential agreements between Moscow and Kyiv on resolving the conflict in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Psekov said on Wednesday according to the RIA news agency.

The comment came after the Financial Times earlier on Wednesday reported that Ukraine and Russia had made significant progress on a tentative 15-point peace plan.

The newspaper cited three people involved in the talks as saying the plan included a ceasefire and Russian withdrawal if Kyiv declares neutrality and accepts limits on its armed forces. (Reporting Reuters)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)