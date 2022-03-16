Kremlin says too early to disclose potential agreements on resolving Ukraine conflict - RIA
It is too early disclose any set of potential agreements between Moscow and Kyiv on resolving the conflict in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Psekov said on Wednesday according to the RIA news agency.
The comment came after the Financial Times earlier on Wednesday reported that Ukraine and Russia had made significant progress on a tentative 15-point peace plan.
The newspaper cited three people involved in the talks as saying the plan included a ceasefire and Russian withdrawal if Kyiv declares neutrality and accepts limits on its armed forces. (Reporting Reuters)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Russian military convoy north of Kyiv stretches for 40 miles -Maxar
Sport-Sporting bodies ban Russian athletes amid invasion of Ukraine
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 1
U.S. Republican Senator Graham urges Biden to go after Russian energy sector
US says it is expelling 12 Russian diplomats for espionage