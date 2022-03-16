Left Menu

Expedite eradication of Karuvelam trees: HC

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-03-2022 21:01 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 21:01 IST
Expedite eradication of Karuvelam trees: HC
The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Tamil Nadu government to expedite the process of taking a policy decision to eradicate Seemai Karuvelam trees (prosopis juliflora) in the state.

A full bench of Chief Justice M N Bhandari, Justices N Sathish Kumar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy gave the direction, when the batch of public interest writ petitions from MDMK leader Vaiko and others, came up for further hearing, today.

The Additional Advocate-General informed the bench that the State had deputed seven teams of forest officials to different states to study the methods adopted by them to eradicate the Karuvelam. Two teams, which went to Rajasthan and Odisha had submitted its reports.

After pointing out that states have already begun uprooting the invasive species and the government should speed up the process of taking the policy decision and commence work as soon as possible, the bench adjourned the matter by two weeks.

