Two injured in leopard attack in Odisha

Two persons of a family, including a woman, were critically injured after a leopard pounced on them in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district early on Wednesday, a forest official said. Maino Hansda, 47, went outside her home in Tarana village in Bisoi block to defecate when the leopard attacked her, he said. On hearing her scream, Samay Hansda, the brother-in-law of the woman, rushed to the spot and got injured while rescuing her. Locals chased away the leopard to a nearby forest, Bisoi forest range officer Pramod Sethi said.

The injured persons have been admitted to the Rairangpur subdivisional hospital, he added.

