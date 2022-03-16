Left Menu

Two injured in leopard attack in Odisha

Two persons of a family, including a woman, were critically injured after a leopard pounced on them in Odishas Mayurbhanj district early on Wednesday, a forest official said. Locals chased away the leopard to a nearby forest, Bisoi forest range officer Pramod Sethi said.The injured persons have been admitted to the Rairangpur subdivisional hospital, he added.

PTI | Baripada | Updated: 16-03-2022 21:07 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 21:07 IST
Two injured in leopard attack in Odisha
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons of a family, including a woman, were critically injured after a leopard pounced on them in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district early on Wednesday, a forest official said. Maino Hansda, 47, went outside her home in Tarana village in Bisoi block to defecate when the leopard attacked her, he said. On hearing her scream, Samay Hansda, the brother-in-law of the woman, rushed to the spot and got injured while rescuing her. Locals chased away the leopard to a nearby forest, Bisoi forest range officer Pramod Sethi said.

The injured persons have been admitted to the Rairangpur subdivisional hospital, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
2
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022