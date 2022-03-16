World Court orders Russia to cease military operations in Ukraine
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered Russia on Wednesday to stop the military actions it started in Ukraine on Feb. 24.
"The Russian Federation shall immediately suspend the military operations that it commenced on Feb 24, 2022 in the territory of Ukraine," the judges said.
The judges added Russia must also ensure that other forces under its control or supported by Moscow should not continue the military operation.
