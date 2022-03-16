Russia blocks BBC website, says it's only beginning of its response
Russian authorities on Wednesday blocked the website of Britain's BBC, which foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a Telegram post was "just the beginning of response actions to an information war unleashed by the West".
