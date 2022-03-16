Left Menu

Ukraine's president says Russia must comply with World Court order to stop invasion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy welcomed an order by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Wednesday for Russia to stop its military actions in Ukraine. "Ukraine gained a complete victory in its case against Russia at the International Court of Justice. The ICJ ordered to immediately stop the invasion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy welcomed an order by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Wednesday for Russia to stop its military actions in Ukraine.

"Ukraine gained a complete victory in its case against Russia at the International Court of Justice. The ICJ ordered to immediately stop the invasion. The order is binding under international law. Russia must comply immediately. Ignoring the order will isolate Russia even further," Zelenskiy said on Twitter.

