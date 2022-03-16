Ukraine's president says Russia must comply with World Court order to stop invasion
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy welcomed an order by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Wednesday for Russia to stop its military actions in Ukraine. "Ukraine gained a complete victory in its case against Russia at the International Court of Justice. The ICJ ordered to immediately stop the invasion.
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 16-03-2022 21:25 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 21:24 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
"Ukraine gained a complete victory in its case against Russia at the International Court of Justice. The ICJ ordered to immediately stop the invasion. The order is binding under international law. Russia must comply immediately. Ignoring the order will isolate Russia even further," Zelenskiy said on Twitter.
