Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief ENC Vice Adm Biswajit Dasgupta visits Mumbai

On arrival, the Admiral laid the wreath at the Gaurav Stambh, Naval Dockyard (Mumbai) and was presented the Guard of Honour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-03-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 22:10 IST
The two Commanders-in-Chief discussed various issues of operational importance towards enhancing India's maritime security. Image Credit: Twitter(@DefPROMumbai)
  • Country:
  • India

Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, AVSM, YSM, VSM, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command visited Mumbai from 14 to 16 March 2022. On arrival, the Admiral laid the wreath at the Gaurav Stambh, Naval Dockyard (Mumbai) and was presented the Guard of Honour. Thereafter, he called on Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, ADC, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command.

The combined Area of Responsibility of the Western & Eastern Naval Commands is about ten times the landmass of India. The two Commanders-in-Chief discussed various issues of operational importance towards enhancing India's maritime security.

(With Inputs from PIB)

