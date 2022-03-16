Man stabbed to death inside Delhi park

Left Menu

Three people allegedly stabbed a man to death inside a park in north Delhis Roop Nagar area, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday, they said.Police were informed regarding the stabbing in DDA park, Birla Mill, Shakti Nagar around 7 pm on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2022 21:26 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 21:26 IST
Three people allegedly stabbed a man to death inside a park in north Delhi's Roop Nagar area, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday, they said.

Police were informed regarding the stabbing in DDA park, Birla Mill, Shakti Nagar around 7 pm on Tuesday. Injured Sachin, a resident of Shakti Nagar, was shifted to Hindu Rao Hospital where he was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said. A case was registered on Wednesday under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) based on the statement of Ajay, the victim's uncle, the officer said.

Ajay stated that the incident took place when he was sitting inside the DDA park along with Sachin and others around 6.30 pm on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Abhishek and two juveniles came there and an altercation broke out between Sachin and one of the juveniles, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said. Abhishek and one of the juveniles caught hold of Sachin while the other attacked him with knife. Later, they ran away from the spot, the DCP said. Abhishek (21), a resident of Mori Gate, was nabbed by the locals near the spot. Later, two juveniles, both aged 17, were also apprehended, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

