CBI arrests Jamia Millia Islamia professor in bribery case

The CBI has arrested Khalid Moin, a professor in the Department of Civil Engineering of Jamia Millia Islamia, in connection with a Rs 1-lakh bribery case, officials said Wednesday.The professor has been accused of issuing structural stability certificates to various projects after taking bribe.Moin had allegedly given the structural safety certificate to the Chintels Paradiso apartment in Gurugram, part of which collapsed last month killing two women.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2022 21:52 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 21:52 IST
The CBI has arrested Khalid Moin, a professor in the Department of Civil Engineering of Jamia Millia Islamia, in connection with a Rs 1-lakh bribery case, officials said Wednesday.

The professor has been accused of issuing structural stability certificates to various projects after taking bribe.

Moin had allegedly given the structural safety certificate to the Chintels Paradiso apartment in Gurugram, part of which collapsed last month killing two women. His arrest, however, was not connected to the house collapse.

He was arrested while receiving bribe from a Delhi-based architecture firm.

The CBI also arrested Prakhar Pawar of M/s Vyom Architect, and Abid Khan, an employee of the company.

Searches were being conducted at the premises of the accused, CBI spokesperson R C Joshi said.

According to a Jamia Millia Islamia source, ''The university has not got anything to do with the matter. It was his personal consultancy related matter. The CBI team didn't seek or share any details with the university. They interrogated him at his office in the university and also went to his house to collect some documents.'' The source said that professors, specifically from the civil engineering department, are involved in consultancy work.

The arrested accused will be produced before a designated court in Delhi.

During the searches, the CBI has recovered Rs 30 lakh in cash and bank account details having funds of Rs 1.19 crore, agency officials said.

''A case was registered against the accused on the allegations that the said professor in conspiracy with the representatives of different private builders, architect, middleman, etc. was indulging in different activities for issuing structural stability certificates for the projects after taking bribe,'' Joshi said.

After getting information about one such alleged bribe exchange, the CBI laid a trap and caught the professor along with two others, he said.

