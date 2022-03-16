Left Menu

Hospital employee held for taking bribe to issue death certificate

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-03-2022 21:57 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 21:57 IST
A medical record technician working at a civic-run hospital has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly taking bribe to issue a death certificate, police said on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Milind Kumar Sankhe (54) who works at Babasaheb Ambedkar hospital in suburban Kandivali.

The complainant's brother had died at the hospital during treatment, a police official said.

When he approached Sankhe to obtain the death certificate, the latter allegedly told him that there was a spelling mistake in his brother's documents, and to rectify it, he would have to shell out Rs 5,000.

After the complainant approached the ACB, a trap was laid and Sankhe was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 4,000 on Tuesday night, the official said, adding that further probe was on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

