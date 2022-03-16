Left Menu

Seven arrested in Mumbai hookah parlour raid

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-03-2022 22:01 IST
Seven arrested in Mumbai hookah parlour raid
  • India

A special squad of the Mumbai Police raided an illegal Hookah parlour in suburban Kandivali and arrested seven people from the spot, an official said on Wednesday.

When a team led by DCP, zone 12, Somnath Gharge reached the spot on Tuesday late night, they found some people smoking hookah filled with tobacco.

Police have seized the hookah and other material. A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Cigarette and other Tobacco Products (prohibition of advertising and trade, commerce, production, supply and distribution regulation) Act. The accused were later released on bail, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

