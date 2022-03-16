Left Menu

Pope, Russian Orthodox Patriarch, discuss Ukraine in video call

Metropolitan (Archbishop) Hilaron of the Russian Orthodox Church's external affairs office and Cardinal Kurt Koch, head of the Vatican Council for Christian Unity, also took part in the conversation, the Russian statement said.

Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox Church and Pope Francis discussed the war in Ukraine on Wednesday, Kirill's office said, the first known contact between the two religious leaders since the conflict began.

The Moscow Patriarchy said in a statement that the two discussed the "humanitarian aspects of the ongoing crisis" and the importance of pursuing peace talks. They also discussed "what actions the Russian Orthodox and the Roman Catholic churches could take to overcome its consequences," the Russian side said.

The Vatican did not immediately give its readout of the conversation, which took place via a video call. Kirill, 75, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has made statements defending Moscow's actions in Ukraine and sees the war as a bulwark against a West he considers decadent, particularly over the acceptance of homosexuality.

At his general audience earlier on Wednesday, Francis evoked the spectre of a nuclear war, where whoever is left of humanity would have to start all over again on "the day after", and appeared to ask God to stop the aggressor in Ukraine.

