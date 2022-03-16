Russian bombing hits theatre in Mariupol sheltering residents - city council
Russian forces bombed a theatre where civilians were sheltering in the encircled port city of Mariupol on Wednesday, the city council said.
It said the number of casualties was not yet known. Reuters could not independently verify the information. Russia denies targeting civilians.
