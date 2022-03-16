Left Menu

Russian bombing hits theatre in Mariupol sheltering residents - city council

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 16-03-2022 22:08 IST
  • Ukraine

Russian forces bombed a theatre where civilians were sheltering in the encircled port city of Mariupol on Wednesday, the city council said.

It said the number of casualties was not yet known. Reuters could not independently verify the information. Russia denies targeting civilians.

(Reporting By Natalia Zinets, Editing by Timothy Heritage,)

