New talk of compromise from both Moscow and Kyiv on a status for Ukraine outside of NATO lifted hope on Wednesday for a potential breakthrough after three weeks of war. DIPLOMACY * U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan spoke with Nikolay Patrushev, the secretary of Russia's Security Council, in the first high-level contact publicly disclosed between the two countries since the invasion of Ukraine. * President Vladimir Putin said Russia was ready to discuss Ukraine's neutral status in talks aimed at ending hostilities there, but that Moscow would still achieve the goals of its military operation. * Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged American lawmakers to do more to protect his country from Russia's invasion in an address to the U.S. Congress. * U.S. President Joe Biden will announce $800 million more in security assistance to Ukraine, but his position on a "no-fly zone" has not changed after Zelenskiy's appeal, the White House says. REPORTED ATTACKS ON CIVILIANS * The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv said Russian forces had shot and killed 10 people waiting in line for bread in the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv. It did not say what evidence it had. * A Ukrainian official said Russian forces fired heavy artillery at a convoy of people trying to evacuate from the besieged city of Mariupol. The military said it was working to confirm number of casualties, who it said included children. * Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the reports. Russia denies targeting civilians. FIGHTING * Britain said Russian forces were trapped on roads and struggling to cope with Ukrainian terrain. * Putin said Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine is going to plan. ECONOMY * Putin ordered an increase of financing on infrastructure, said the government would need structural changes to the economy and promised more support for families with children and increase in social payments as inflation is rising. * Russia's sanctions-ravaged government is teetering on the brink of its first international debt default since the Bolshevik revolution, with $117 million in interest on two dollar-denominated sovereign bonds due Wednesday.

QUOTES * "The question of principle for our country and its future – the neutral status of Ukraine, its demilitarisation, and its denazification – we were ready and we are ready to discuss as part of negotiations," Putin said in a televised speech. * "Russia has turned the Ukrainian sky into a source of death for thousands of people," Zelenskiy told the U.S. Congress. * "The thing about defaults is that they are never clear-cut," Pictet emerging market portfolio manager Guido Chamorro said, referring to a grace period until April 15 in which he said "anything could happen". (Compiled by Philippa Fletcher)

