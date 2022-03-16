Left Menu

Norway's DNB wins appeal over Sbanken bid

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 16-03-2022 22:32 IST
Norway's DNB wins appeal over Sbanken bid
  Norway

Norway's DNB, the country's largest bank, will be allowed to acquire online rival Sbanken, the Norwegian Competition Tribunal (NTC) ruled on Wednesday, overturning an earlier ban.

The Norwegian Competition Authority had sought to block the proposed 11.1 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.24 billion) deal, arguing it would hurt the mutual funds market. ($1 = 8.9210 Norwegian crowns)

