Bengal: Madrasah teacher arrested for links with JMB

A madrasah teacher was arrested in West Bengal's Howrah district on Wednesday for alleged links with banned terror outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), police said.

The JMB linkman, identified as Amiruddin Ansari, was working as a teacher at a madrasah in Bakra for six years. He was nabbed by the West Bengal Special Task Force (STF) from his apartment in the area, a senior officer said.

''The arrested person was providing shelter to JMB terrorists who travelled from one city to another. We received information about him from another operative nabbed in Madhya Pradesh,'' the IPS officer said. Ansari was produced before a court, which sent him to 12 days in police remand.

