Man falls from roof, dies

A man died after falling from a roof while he was sleepwalking here in the Farrukhnagar area, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, Raju (33), a resident of Ward No. 9, Manohar Nagar, Gurugram, was staying at his friend Mukesh's home in Farrukhnagar. He was sleeping at the roof of his friend’s house on Tuesday night. Due to sleepwalking, he fell from the roof and was critically injured. He was rushed to a hospital but died. A report regarding the incident was lodged at the Farrukhnagar police station.

