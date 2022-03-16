Left Menu

Man falls from roof, dies

A man died after falling from a roof while he was sleepwalking here in the Farrukhnagar area, police said on Wednesday.According to police, Raju 33, a resident of Ward No. 9, Manohar Nagar, Gurugram, was staying at his friend Mukeshs home in Farrukhnagar. Due to sleepwalking, he fell from the roof and was critically injured.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 16-03-2022 22:35 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 22:35 IST
Man falls from roof, dies
  • Country:
  • India

A man died after falling from a roof while he was sleepwalking here in the Farrukhnagar area, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, Raju (33), a resident of Ward No. 9, Manohar Nagar, Gurugram, was staying at his friend Mukesh's home in Farrukhnagar. He was sleeping at the roof of his friend’s house on Tuesday night. Due to sleepwalking, he fell from the roof and was critically injured. He was rushed to a hospital but died. A report regarding the incident was lodged at the Farrukhnagar police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
2
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022