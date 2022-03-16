Left Menu

Man gets life term for killing villager, molesting his wife

PTI | Kendrapara | Updated: 16-03-2022 23:01 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 23:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A court in Odisha's Kendrapara district sentenced a 49-year-old man to life imprisonment on Wednesday for killing a villager who tried to save his wife from a rape attempt by the convict eight years ago.

Kendrapara district and sessions judge Gopal Chandra Behera found Rangadhar Biswal guilty of murder and molestation. The court, besides awarding Biswal life sentence, slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on him.

On March 28, 2014, Biswal had molested and tried to rape the woman when she moved out of home to attend to nature's call.

Her 44-year-old husband rushed to the spot after hearing her screams and resisted the convict who hit him with a sharp weapon killing him.

The court convicted the accused after examining 15 witnesses.

