Worker dies after inhaling poisonous gas

A worker died after inhaling a poisonous gas while cleaning a pit at a carboard factory here, police said on Wednesday. The owner of the factory, who went inside the 15-foot-deep pit to rescue him, also fell unconscious and was admitted to a hospital in critical condition.

Police have lodged a case against factory owner Sachin Singhal, his wife and brother on the complaint of victim Lalit Sharma’s wife Poonam. Police said the worker had entered the pit for desilting work and fell unconscious after inhaling a poisonous gas. Upon observing the incident, the owner of the factory climbed down to rescue him but fell unconscious, SP (Rural) Iraj Raja said.

They were brought out by other staff and locals. They were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Lalit was declared brought dead. The owner was referred to a hospital in Delhi in critical condition.

The worker’s family members have accused the owner of negligence, alleging that he did not provide Lalit with proper dress and equipment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)