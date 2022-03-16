Left Menu

Worker dies after inhaling poisonous gas

A worker died after inhaling a poisonous gas while cleaning a pit at a carboard factory here, police said on Wednesday. The owner of the factory, who went inside the 15-foot-deep pit to rescue him, also fell unconscious and was admitted to a hospital in critical condition.Police have lodged a case against factory owner Sachin Singhal, his wife and brother on the complaint of victim Lalit Sharmas wife Poonam.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 16-03-2022 23:02 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 23:02 IST
Worker dies after inhaling poisonous gas
  • Country:
  • India

A worker died after inhaling a poisonous gas while cleaning a pit at a carboard factory here, police said on Wednesday. The owner of the factory, who went inside the 15-foot-deep pit to rescue him, also fell unconscious and was admitted to a hospital in critical condition.

Police have lodged a case against factory owner Sachin Singhal, his wife and brother on the complaint of victim Lalit Sharma’s wife Poonam. Police said the worker had entered the pit for desilting work and fell unconscious after inhaling a poisonous gas. Upon observing the incident, the owner of the factory climbed down to rescue him but fell unconscious, SP (Rural) Iraj Raja said.

They were brought out by other staff and locals. They were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Lalit was declared brought dead. The owner was referred to a hospital in Delhi in critical condition.

The worker’s family members have accused the owner of negligence, alleging that he did not provide Lalit with proper dress and equipment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
2
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022