Kyiv mayor says private homes and gas line damaged in latest shelling
Shelling by Russian forces caused a fire and damaged private homes and a gas line in Kyiv's Podil district on Wednesday evening, mayor Vitali Klitschko said.
The fire has been contained and emergency and rescue workers at the scene have not identified any casualties, he said in an online post.
