Denmark fast-tracks new law to welcome Ukrainian refugees

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, a total of 1,733 Ukrainians have sought asylum in Denmark, according to data from the Danish Immigration Service.

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 16-03-2022 23:14 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 23:14 IST
Denmark on Wednesday passed legislation allowing Ukrainians fleeing the war in Ukraine to start working, going to school and receiving social benefits soon after arrival in the Nordic welfare state. The law, which was fast-tracked in parliament, allows Ukrainian refugees to apply for temporary residency in Denmark for up to two years, effectively bypassing the slower process of applying for asylum.

Integration Minister Mattias Tesfaye said in a statement he wanted the first residence permits to be granted at the weekend. "After that, it will be a few days before we can start getting Ukrainian refugees as colleagues, and our children will have new schoolmates," Tesfaye said.

Ukrainians coming to Denmark would be provided with rights similar to those offered to citizens within the European Union, as well as relief and accommodation. Lawmakers wanted the bill, effective as of Thursday, to ensure optimal conditions for Ukrainians "to be able to continue their lives quickly and efficiently and to actively be a part of Danish society."

More than 3 million people have fled Ukraine so far, data from the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) shows. The Danish government expects to receive upwards of 20,000, documents related to the bill showed. Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, a total of 1,733 Ukrainians have sought asylum in Denmark, according to data from the Danish Immigration Service.

The law has drawn criticism from leftist parties who said it discriminates against refugees who have fled other war-torn countries, such as Syria, but don't obtain the same rights. Denmark's ruling Social Democratic government has carried over the wealthy Scandinavian country's decade-long tough stance on immigration, which it says is necessary to protect Denmark's cherished welfare system and integrate the migrants already in the country.

In Poland, which has received nearly 2 million people from Ukraine, authorities on Wednesday began issuing national identification numbers to the refugees so they can access social services and benefits, and more easily find jobs.

