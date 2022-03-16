C'garh: No evidence available to indict anyone for torching of houses during encounters in 2011, says judicial panel

A judicial commission has held that no evidence was available to decide who was responsible for the torching of houses in three villages in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh during encounters between security forces and the naxals between March 11 to March 16, 2011.

The same panel also probed alleged attack on social activist Swami Agnivesh and his team during a visit to the state following the incidents of torching.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday tabled the report as well as the government's action taken report in the state Assembly.

Between March 11 and 16, 2011, encounters took place between security forces and houses were burnt in Morpalli, Timmapuram and Tadmetla villages in Sukma district (then under Dantewada district) of the state.

On March 26, 2011, Agnivesh and his companions allegedly came under attack in Dornapal area when he tried to visit Dantewada twice. The then BJP government constituted a special judicial commission headed by High Court Judge T P Sharma to investigate these incidents.

According to the 511-page report of the commission, written in Hindi, on March 11, 2011, an encounter took place between naxals and a team of police, CRPF and its eilte unit COBRA in Morpalli when security forces were accompanying a delegation of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) which was to probe complaints of human rights violation. On the same day, 31 houses caught fire in the village.

On March 13 and 14, 2011, another encounter took place in Timmapuram in which three policemen were killed and eight policemen sustained injuries. Four or five houses burnt down when police hurled grenades and opened fire in retaliation as they came under fire from these houses, the report said.

Apart from that, another 55 houses were also torched, but it was not known who was responsible, the report said.

On March 16, 2011, an encounter took place at Tadmetla, and on the same day fire engulfed 160 houses in the village.

The report stated, “In village Timmapuram, 4-5 houses in one corner caught fire in police response to firing from those houses. In such a situation, police response in self-defense was not an erroneous act, rather it was the right of security forces.'' There is no admissible evidence as to who burnt 31 houses in Morpalli, 55 houses in Timmapuram and 160 houses in Tadmetla, the report said.

“Since there is no evidence....no one could be held accountable for the torching,” the report added.

As to the alleged attack on Swami Agnivesh, the report said an FIR was registered at Dornapal police station and 27 people were arrested and later released on bail. The CBI is now probing it.

Two witnesses claimed that SRP Kalluri (the IPS officer then posted as Dantewada Senior Superintendent of Police) was behind it, but there is no evidence, the report added.

The opposition to Agnivesh's visit by a mob had not been `sponsored' by anyone, it added.

