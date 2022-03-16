Representatives from 27 countries visit Bharat Darshan Park in Delhi
High commissioners, ambassadors and representatives from 27 countries, including France, Turkey, Bangladesh, Kenya, Sudan and Denmark on Wednesday visited the South Delhi Municipal Corporations Bharat Darshan Park in Pitampura, an official statement said.
- Country:
- India
High commissioners, ambassadors and representatives from 27 countries, including France, Turkey, Bangladesh, Kenya, Sudan and Denmark on Wednesday visited the South Delhi Municipal Corporation's 'Bharat Darshan Park' in Pitampura, an official statement said. The visit was facilitated by the civic body. The statement said a symbolic importance of each monument was apprised by SDMC officials to the delegates. These countries included Bangladesh, Dominican Republic, Turkey, Panama, Malaysia, Guinea, France, Myanmar, Costa Rica, Cuba, Mongolia, Czech Republic, Burundi, Mauritius, Sudan, Kenya, Columbia, Nigeria, Fiji, Vietnam, DPR Korea, Bhutan, Tuinisia, Jamaica, Sri Lanka, Denmark and Comoros. SDMC commissioner Gyanesh Bharti, in a statement, said it is a matter of pride that the civic body has carried forward the amazing concept of 'Waste-to-Wealth' to provide another attractive park to people of Delhi. At Bharat Darshan Park, 22 replicas of historical monuments, including Qutab Minar, Taj Mahal, Char Minar, Gateway of India, Konark Temple, Mysore Palace, Meenakshi Temple and Hampi, have been established.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Russian oil tanker hit by U.S. sanctions heading to Malaysia
Singapore Court of Appeal says lawyers of Malaysian-Indian drug trafficker abusing judicial processes
Malaysia to deny port call of Russia-flagged tanker sanctioned by U.S.
Malaysia says won't allow Russia-flagged tanker sanctioned by U.S. at port
Malaysia to deny entry of Russia-flagged tanker sanctioned by U.S.