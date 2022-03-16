Left Menu

Representatives from 27 countries visit Bharat Darshan Park in Delhi

High commissioners, ambassadors and representatives from 27 countries, including France, Turkey, Bangladesh, Kenya, Sudan and Denmark on Wednesday visited the South Delhi Municipal Corporations Bharat Darshan Park in Pitampura, an official statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2022 23:20 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 23:17 IST
High commissioners, ambassadors and representatives from 27 countries, including France, Turkey, Bangladesh, Kenya, Sudan and Denmark on Wednesday visited the South Delhi Municipal Corporation's 'Bharat Darshan Park' in Pitampura, an official statement said. The visit was facilitated by the civic body. The statement said a symbolic importance of each monument was apprised by SDMC officials to the delegates. These countries included Bangladesh, Dominican Republic, Turkey, Panama, Malaysia, Guinea, France, Myanmar, Costa Rica, Cuba, Mongolia, Czech Republic, Burundi, Mauritius, Sudan, Kenya, Columbia, Nigeria, Fiji, Vietnam, DPR Korea, Bhutan, Tuinisia, Jamaica, Sri Lanka, Denmark and Comoros. SDMC commissioner Gyanesh Bharti, in a statement, said it is a matter of pride that the civic body has carried forward the amazing concept of 'Waste-to-Wealth' to provide another attractive park to people of Delhi. At Bharat Darshan Park, 22 replicas of historical monuments, including Qutab Minar, Taj Mahal, Char Minar, Gateway of India, Konark Temple, Mysore Palace, Meenakshi Temple and Hampi, have been established.

