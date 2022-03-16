Left Menu

Army chief visits Eastern Army Command; reviews operational preparedness

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2022 23:19 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 23:19 IST
Army chief visits Eastern Army Command; reviews operational preparedness
  • Country:
  • India

Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane visited the Eastern Command of the Army on Wednesday and reviewed its operational preparedness.

The Kolkata-headquartered Eastern Command takes care of guarding the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh sectors.

''General MM Naravane #COAS visited Headquarters @easterncomd & reviewed the operational preparedness. #COAS interacted with the Commanders & appreciated them for high standards of professionalism & devotion to duty,'' the Army said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
2
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022