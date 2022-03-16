Army chief visits Eastern Army Command; reviews operational preparedness
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2022 23:19 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 23:19 IST
Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane visited the Eastern Command of the Army on Wednesday and reviewed its operational preparedness.
The Kolkata-headquartered Eastern Command takes care of guarding the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh sectors.
''General MM Naravane #COAS visited Headquarters @easterncomd & reviewed the operational preparedness. #COAS interacted with the Commanders & appreciated them for high standards of professionalism & devotion to duty,'' the Army said in a tweet.
