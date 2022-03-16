Left Menu

Five bodies found in rubble of shelled dormitory in Ukraine's Chernihiv, says emergencies service

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 16-03-2022 23:27 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 23:27 IST
Ukraine's emergencies service said rescue workers had found the bodies of five people, including three children, during searches on Wednesday of residential buildings damaged by shelling in the northern city of Chernihiv.

The bodies were found in the ruins of a dormitory building, it said in an online statement.

