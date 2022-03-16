Five bodies found in rubble of shelled dormitory in Ukraine's Chernihiv, says emergencies service
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 16-03-2022 23:27 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 23:27 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's emergencies service said rescue workers had found the bodies of five people, including three children, during searches on Wednesday of residential buildings damaged by shelling in the northern city of Chernihiv.
The bodies were found in the ruins of a dormitory building, it said in an online statement.
Advertisement