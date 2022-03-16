Left Menu

U.S. prosecutors accuse China of spying on dissidents living in U.S.

In one of the cases, federal prosecutors said a Chinese government agent asked a U.S.-based private investigator to help manufacture a political scandal that would undermine a U.S. congressional candidate. The candidate was not identified in court documents, but fits the description of Xiong Yan, who is seeking the Democratic nomination to run for a U.S. House of Representatives seat representing the eastern part of New York's Long Island.

Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2022 23:47 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 23:47 IST
U.S. prosecutors accuse China of spying on dissidents living in U.S.

U.S. prosecutors have accused Chinese government agents of trying to spy on and intimidate dissidents living in the United States, including a congressional candidate, according to court documents unsealed on Wednesday. At a news conference convened to detail the accusations in a series of criminal cases, U.S. Justice Department official Matthew Olsen cited what he called an alarming rise in "transnational repression" by authoritarian governments.

"We will not tolerate such repression here when it violates our laws," Olsen said. In one of the cases, federal prosecutors said a Chinese government agent asked a U.S.-based private investigator to help manufacture a political scandal that would undermine a U.S. congressional candidate.

The candidate was not identified in court documents, but fits the description of Xiong Yan, who is seeking the Democratic nomination to run for a U.S. House of Representatives seat representing the eastern part of New York's Long Island. The seat is held by Republican Lee Zeldin, who opted to run for governor rather than seek reelection. In another case, Chinese government agents are accused of spying on employees of an unidentified human rights non-governmental organization based in Washington.

In a third case, first reported by CNBC, Chinese government agents are accused of trying to intimidate Arthur Liu, a lawyer and political activist in San Francisco. Liu is the father of professional figure skater Alysa Liu, who competed for the U.S. team in the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing. The Chinese embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment.

"These charges show that both election interference and malign foreign influence remain top priorities for the DOJ," said Brandon Van Grack, a former Justice Department lawyer now at Morrison & Foerster who is not involved in the cases. Last month the Justice Department ended a program focused on fighting Chinese espionage and intellectual property theft at universities, shifting to address threats from a broader array of hostile nations.

Critics said that initiative, put in place during former President Donald Trump's administration, amounted to racial profiling and that it created a culture of fear that has chilled scientific research.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine refugees; Pfizer-BioNTech seek U.S. OK for second COVID booster for 65 and older and more

Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine ref...

 Global
3
EXPLAINER-Talk of extended Jokowi term puts Indonesia democratic resilience under spotlight

EXPLAINER-Talk of extended Jokowi term puts Indonesia democratic resilience ...

 Indonesia
4
Ukraine president says positions of Ukraine, Russia at talks sound more realistic

Ukraine president says positions of Ukraine, Russia at talks sound more real...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022